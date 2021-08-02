First single from Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa' to be out on August 13

The first single from the upcoming pan-India movie Pushpa will be unveiled in five languages on August 13, actor Allu Arjun tweeted on Monday. The song has been composed by 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad and brings together five singers from across industries.

Happy birthday my dear friend @ThisIsDSP. Can’t wait for the world to witness the fantastic album you have composed for #Pushpa, and fall in love with you and your music yet again. Keep entertaining us with your magic. pic.twitter.com/Xnd1aML2QC — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 2, 2021

The lineup comprises Shivam (Telugu), Vishal Dadlani (Hindi), Benny Dayal (Tamil), Rahul Nambiar (Malayalam) and Vijay Prakash (Kannada). Judging by the announcement video, it will have a lively feel and cater to the masses.

DSP garnered attention with the catchy Seeti Maar song from the Eid release Radhe, which starred Salman Khan and Disha Patani. It was an adaptation of his popular Telugu song of the same name from the 2017 biggie DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. The general feeling is that Pushpa may establish him as a pan-India brand. Interestingly, the first single from Pushpa comes at a time when M M Kreem/ M M Keeravani, has become the talk of the town with the Dosti song from S S Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which was released on Sunday (August 1). It remains to be seen whether DSP is able to live up to the standards set by the Baahubali composer.

Pushpa, meanwhile, has created a buzz among 'Bunny' fans as many feel it has the potential to be a gamechanger for the mass hero. The film features him in the role of a lorry driver and is likely to have several action scenes. It stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Allu Arjun. She reportedly plays an officer in the film and will be heard mouthing dialogues in a different accent, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, the star of films such as C U Soon and Malik, is set to play the villain in what will be the first Telugu movie of his career. His scenes with the Julayi actor are likely to be a highlight of the saga.