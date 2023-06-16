Single from' Leo' to be out on Thalapathy Vijay's b'day

First single ‘Naa Ready’ from 'Leo' to be out on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday

Fans have been requesting the makers to give some updates on Vijay's birthday on social media and their demand has been fulfilled by the makers with the release of this 'anthem'.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2023, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 21:03 ist
Thalapathy Vijay on the music poster of Naa Ready from the movie 'Leo'. Credit: Twitter/@7screenstudio

Thalapathy Vijay who is turning 49 on June 22 has decided to treat his fans and followers in a unique way.

The cast and crew of Leo have decided to release the first single of the movie on Vijay’s birthday making it an extravaganza.

Fans have been requesting the makers to give updates on Vijay's birthday on social media and their demand has been fulfilled by the makers with the release of song.

This project marks a reunion between actor Vijay and filmmaker Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master. The will reportedly be part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which already consists of Lokesh's previous directorial ventures, Kaithi starring Karthi and Vikram starring Kamal Haasan.

Produced by S S Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, the movie stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.

This action thriller will reportedly hit theatres on 19 October 2023.

