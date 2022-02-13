'Fitoor' turns 6: It helped me understand the complexities of emotions, says director Abhishek Kapoor

For filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose 2016 release Fitoor recently completed six years, the film was a learning curve as it allowed him to work with an amazing team with a shared vision.

Talking about the film which starred Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tabu, Abhishek Kapoor said, "Working on a film imbued with such a grandiose scale, timeless literary depth and a fantastic team to see it through, is every filmmaker's dream and I'm glad to have lived it with this passion project. It's heartwarming to see how the music of 'Fitoor' never grows old."

He added that Fitoor left him with a greater understanding of the complexities of characters and their emotions, "As a writer-director, getting under the skin of such complex characters and reimagining it as a contemporary tale has been a significant learning curve in my career, and I'm so grateful for that. Sending out my love to the entire cast & crew who helped me realize this immaculate world where time stands still."

Meanwhile, Abhishek's last film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, received a positive response from the audience for its bold storyline.