Five decades of a roller coaster ride for Tulu film industry

From the first film, Enna Tangadi released in 1971, to Pili released this week, the past five decades have been a roller coaster ride for the Tulu film industry. More than 130 films have been released in the Tulu language to date. As some films sent cash registers ringing, many films could not be completed due to the financial crunch.

Rural audience

“When my film Bayya Ballige was released in both Jyothi and Ramakanthi theatres in 1974, there was a festive-like atmosphere,” senior actor-producer Sanjiva Dandekeri recollected.

The film was directed by Arooru Pattabhi. Dandekeri also played an important role in the film.

“Due to the huge demand, tickets were also sold in black. Many, particularly from villages, were disappointed after looking at the boards, ‘Housefull’. Audiences in villages have supported the Tulu film industry, Dandekeri said with gratitude.

Popular actors Pandhari Bai, M N Lakshmi Devi, music director Upendra Kumar, and playback singers P B Srinivas and S Janaki, despite their popularity, had settled for very less remuneration in Bayya Mallige, Dandekeri said.

Journey from theatre to films

Thespian V G Pal had worked in theatre for more than six decades before moving on to Tulu films. Pal said K N Tailor, Kemtooru Doddanna Shetty, Sanjiva Dandekeri and Vishu Kumar with a theatre background laid a a strong foundation for the Tulu film industry.

Pal added that popular Tulu plays were later made into films. K N Tailor’s Kandane Budedi was made into a film Bhagyavantedi. Vishu Kumar’s Koti Chennaya was made into a film of the same name. Kanchilda Bale was an adaption of Krishnappa Uppoor’s Nambule - Nambaad Korpe drama.

Technical factors

Veteran filmmaker Richard Castelino, of Bangar Patler fame, recollected that during the black and white film era of Tulu movies, the cost of a 1000-feet negative film was Rs 300. When Eastman colour technology was introduced, the cost increased to Rs 12,000.

“The magazine could hold 400 feet negative and we used to source Kodak negative from Chennai. We had to cut it in the darkroom so that it could fit in the magazine,” he said.

Distribution, a crucial task

“Content in the film is the deciding criteria,” said T A Srinivas of ‘Chitra Bharati’--a well-known name in the field of film distribution. He was the distributor for the first-ever Tulu film Enna Tangadi in 1971.

Srinivas told DH that a passion for the language had motivated him to venture into Tulu film distribution. Srinivas also produced Bhagyavanthedi (released in 1981). The last Tulu film he distributed was Badkda Bile.

‘Acting was worship’

Senior theatre person and film actor Sarojini Shetty recollected that perfect coordination between directors, producers, artistes, cameramen and other technicians had encouraged her and others to work in the industry. She was cast in the lead role, Siri, in Tulunada Siri (1976) directed by Tailor and in Bollidota.

“We would sit with the make-up for hours, until the director and cameraman arrived at the location. The acting was a worship,” Sarojini Shetty added.