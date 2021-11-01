Five movies to watch on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is inarguably one of the most popular and talented actors in the Hindi film industry. The style icon enjoys a strong fan following due to her remarkable screen presence, sincere performances, and humble nature. The seasoned performer has acted with some of the biggest names in the industry--right from Shah Rukh Khan to 'Superstar' Rajinikanth--and emerged as a force to be reckoned with. On Monday, as 'Aish' turns 48, here is a look at five of her finest films.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

The star played the role of the love-struck Nandini in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which was a showreel for the Miss Universe. The story revolved around what happens when the female protagonist yearns for her lover after she's married off to a lawyer on her father's instructions. The movie featured the perfect mix of intense dramatic scenes and breezy romantic sequences, which helped it do well at the box office. Aishwarya was paired opposite Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in this cult film that boasted of popular songs such as Dholi Taaro and Tadap Tadap.

Taal (1999)

Widely regarded as one of the finest films of Aishwarya's career, Taal revolved around the journey of a naive young woman who emerges as an overnight sensation after signing a contract with an arrogant and producer. The star did justice to the challenging part, garnering a fair deal of attention with her effective performance and graceful dance skills. Her scenes with Akshaye Khanna, who played her lover, were as electrifying as can be. Taal was directed by Subhash Ghai and catered to those fond of engaging musical dramas.

Josh (2000)

Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan played siblings in the Mansoor Khan-helmed action drama, which opened to a good response at the box office. Their crackling chemistry took fans by surprise, making the narrative more relatable. 'Aish' received praise for acing the tapori accent and the emotional sequences. The film featured the popular Apun Bola song, which proved to be a treat for the younger generation.

Devdas (2002)

Aishwarya brought her A-game to the table when she played the charming Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Devdas, which was based on the popular Bengali novel of the same name. The star impressed in an intense role that had previously been essayed by the likes of Jamuna and Suchitra Sen. Her scenes with SRK were a major highlight of the film. Devdas was selected as India's entry to the Oscars but did not make the cut.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan, who had previously impressed fans with their chemistry in Dhoom 2, reunited for the period drama Jodhaa Akbar. Their romantic scenes clicked with the audience due to their crackling chemistry and proved to be the backbone of Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus. Aish did justice to the emotional sequences and carried the expertly-designed costume with effortless ease.

Honorable mentions: Dhoom 2, Mohabattein, Raincoat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ravan and Guru