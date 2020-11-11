Five reasons to watch Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru'

The eagerly-awaited Soorarai Pottru, staring actor Suriya, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (November 12) much to the delight of movie buffs. The Tamil biggie has created a great deal of buzz among fans for a variety of reasons, making it am important release for all concerned.

With the 'Diwali dhamaka' almost upon us, here is a look at five factors that make the Sudha Kongara-helmed film a must watch

Suriya to go pan-India?: Suriya, one of the most popular names in Kollywood, enjoys a decent fan following outside Tamil Nadu as well. He acted in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual Rakta Charitra 2/Rakht Charitra 2, adding a new dimension to his career. The Hindi-dubbed versions of Nadippin Nayakan-starrers such as Singam and Anjaan are pretty popular up North.

As Soorarai Pottru is releasing in four languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) with subtitles it has the potential to help Suriya emerge as a 'pan-India star'.

Inspired by real-life: The movie is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder 'Çaptain' Gopinath and features an inspiring storyline that revolves around the challenges faced by the protagonist as he tries to fulfill a dream. The buzz is that the flick has the potential to click with the 'Gen Y'audience.

Will Sudha hit the right notes again?: Sudha Kongara, widely regarded as a prolific filmmaker, impressed a section of the audience with the well-written Irudhi Suttru/Saala Khadoos and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. Like the Madhavan-starrer, Soorarai Pottru too features strong characters and is touted to be a tribute to the common man. It will be interesting to see whether the 2D Entertainment-backed biggie helps her scale new heights.

Impressive soundtrack: The film's soundtrack, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, has a distinct 'desi' flavour that is likely to click with the target audience. The songs, which apparently have a strong situational appeal, might prove to be the 'X factor' of Soorarai Pottru.

Stellar supporting cast: Soorarai Potrru marks the Tamil debut of veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, widely regarded as an artiste par excellence. Tollywood legend Mohan Babu too, is a part of the cast and reportedly plays a powerful role in the magnum opus. The general feeling is that the veteran actors might prove to the 'dark horses' of Soorarai Pottru.