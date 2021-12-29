Five unmissable Rajesh Khanna movies to revisit on his 79th birth anniversary

Rajesh Khanna was undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry in the 70s. The legend emerged as Bollywood's 'First Superstar' due to his charming looks, gripping screen presence and energetic dialogue delivery. He delivered several hits at the peak of his career, proving that success was his middle name. On Wednesday, as fans remember 'Kaka' on his 79th birth anniversary, here is a look at five of his best films.

Aradhana ( 1969)

The romantic drama directed by Shakti Samanta featured Khanna in two distinct roles and proved to be a showreel for the then newcomer. It boasted of pretty much everything — a strong female protagonist, evergreen songs such as Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Khanna's charming presence. The film proved to be a blockbuster, setting the stage for the actor to deliver 14 more solo hits consecutively between 1969 and 1971. The late Tom Alter had once told The Hindu that he decided to become an actor after watching the flick in 1970.

Anand (1971)

The Hrishikesh Mukherjee-helmed drama featured Khanna in the titular role, revolving around the bond between a jovial terminally-ill patient and his 'Babumoshai', played by Amitabh Bachchan. The film did well at the box office and attained cult status due to its sensitive yet engaging screenplay. It featured an emotional climax, which hit the right notes with the audience, leaving them with a bitter-sweet feeling and an iconic dialogue that would go on to define the film's evergreen nature: 'Anand kabhi marte nahi...'

Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

While 'Anand' established Khanna as the choice of cinephiles, 'Haathi Mere Saathi' helped him connect with the younger audience. It revolved around the tender bond between the hero and his companion — an elephant. The movie was praised for its rounded screenplay and touching climax. The 'Nafrat Ki Duniya' song, in particular, made several fans teary-eyed. The film was based on the 1967 classic Deiva Cheyal, starring Major Sundarrajan.

Roti (1974)

The movie did exceptionally well in mass centres, helping director Manmohan Desai emerge as the face of 'formula cinema'. It revolved around the events that force the protagonist Mangal to become a criminal and eventually meet a cruel fate. It was remade in Telugu as Neram Nadi Kadu AkalIdi, starring Sr NTR.

Avtaar (1983)

Khanna, the textbook definition of a heartthrob, experimented with his reel image when he played the role of an aged man in Avtaar. 'Kaka' internalised the character quite well, letting his body language convey his vulnerability. The movie appealed to the audience because of its family elements. Avtaar did well at the box office, proving to be his biggest hit since 1973. He earned a Filmfare nomination in the 'Best Actor' category but lost to Naseeruddin Shah, who took home the trophy for his work in Masoom.

Honourable mentions: Kati Patag, Amrit, Amar Prem, Bawarchi, Masterji, Namak Haraam, Sacha Jhoota, and Avishkaar

