'Fleabag' to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho': Internet has field day with 'laundry and taxes' dialogue from 'Everything, Everywhere...'

A dialogue in the film goes, 'So, even though you have broken my heart... in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you'

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 27 2023, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 14:22 ist
Credit: Collage compiled from Twitter

Everything Everywhere All At Once, a smash hit that grossed $100 million at the global box office, won seven Oscar awards including the Academy Award for Best Picture. However, even as we marvel at its cinematic brilliance, the film has also become an instant hit on social media with its iconic dialogue turning into rib-tickling memes.

A dialogue in the film goes, "So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you."

Inspired by this line, the Twitterati have gone all out to post this dialogue with their favourite films and couples from the world of Bollywood and television.

Users on Reddit matched the dialogue with an old Malayalam film (Pattana Praveshanam) and a still from Dhoom.

Laundry and taxes in another life
by u/zeusdreaming in MalayalamMovies

In another life I’d still choose doing laundry and taxes with you
by u/fluash1 in bollywoodmemes

Meanwhile, our favourite is a recreation of this scene from The Banshees of Inisherin:

A Twitter user from India burst the bubble of longing and hope and told us why in India, laundry and taxes go hand in hand 'very easily'. Thanks, GST?

Among our best picks, was also this gem. A still from one of world cinema's greatest films, In the Mood for Love doesn't even need the dialogue in full. We all hope that in another life, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) and Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung Man-yuk) do end up doing laundry and taxes together (iconic background score plays).

Emma Stone was a popular meme choice with the dialogue too:

If everyone joined the meme bandwagon, Seinfeld fans were not far behind:

And behold, world, the Bollywood fans have arrived. The Twitterati compiled some of the greatest renditions of this dialogue putting together all the couples who could never see a happily ever after, at least not in these films. With memes from films such as Ghajini to Kal Ho Naa Ho and Aashiqui 2, fans had a field day:

And there's more!

This one from the series Fleabag really tugged at our heartstrings. Maybe, in another season? Who knows.

If Bollywood went all out, fans of serials like Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma were also close behind:

Well, is it even a meme if there are no political takes? We hope followers of Nehru and Jinnah take this in lighter vein:

In the film, Michelle Yeoh, who became became the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress, plays an exhausted Chinese laundromat owner embroiled in a battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain -- her daughter.

Entertainment News
Everything Everywhere All At Once
bollywood
memes

