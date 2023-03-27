'Fleabag' to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho': Internet has field day with 'laundry and taxes' dialogue from 'Everything, Everywhere...'

Everything Everywhere All At Once, a smash hit that grossed $100 million at the global box office, won seven Oscar awards including the Academy Award for Best Picture. However, even as we marvel at its cinematic brilliance, the film has also become an instant hit on social media with its iconic dialogue turning into rib-tickling memes.

A dialogue in the film goes, "So, even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say, in another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you."

"In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you." 🧾🤍 pic.twitter.com/Zk02FODBvb — Everything Everywhere (@allatoncemovie) February 22, 2023

Inspired by this line, the Twitterati have gone all out to post this dialogue with their favourite films and couples from the world of Bollywood and television.

Users on Reddit matched the dialogue with an old Malayalam film (Pattana Praveshanam) and a still from Dhoom.

Meanwhile, our favourite is a recreation of this scene from The Banshees of Inisherin:

I just don't want to do laundry and taxes with ye no more pic.twitter.com/IPGStqTNNP — Cian 🇮🇪 (@cianindublin) March 25, 2023

A Twitter user from India burst the bubble of longing and hope and told us why in India, laundry and taxes go hand in hand 'very easily'. Thanks, GST?

In India GST is applicable on dry cleaning services. So it is possible to do laundry and taxes together very easily. — Zidinchenko (@sidin) March 27, 2023

Among our best picks, was also this gem. A still from one of world cinema's greatest films, In the Mood for Love doesn't even need the dialogue in full. We all hope that in another life, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) and Su Li-zhen (Maggie Cheung Man-yuk) do end up doing laundry and taxes together (iconic background score plays).

Something something laundry and taxes pic.twitter.com/gUd2K7hi2B — Tom Broome-Jones (@TBroomey) March 27, 2023

Emma Stone was a popular meme choice with the dialogue too:

"In another life, I would've loved to do laundry and taxes with you" pic.twitter.com/uHyv7LrNuh — dodo bagins (@nanotmonroe) March 25, 2023

"In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you." pic.twitter.com/ETwpfSYp6y — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 25, 2023

If everyone joined the meme bandwagon, Seinfeld fans were not far behind:

something something laundry and taxes idk pic.twitter.com/FLtENhNKgN — tony🗣 (@ratatatvandal) March 24, 2023

And behold, world, the Bollywood fans have arrived. The Twitterati compiled some of the greatest renditions of this dialogue putting together all the couples who could never see a happily ever after, at least not in these films. With memes from films such as Ghajini to Kal Ho Naa Ho and Aashiqui 2, fans had a field day:

“In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you”pic.twitter.com/BSHEJqkOZz — peanut.⁷ (@_doldrums__) March 26, 2023

In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/fDdqkgVO7M — 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗮. (@yehlaalishqq) March 26, 2023

in another life, i would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/KxiqX6mQwx — ً (@vocadodeity) March 26, 2023

in another life, i would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you. pic.twitter.com/PmRdzBFfNR — tashu (@okmantasha) March 26, 2023

In another life I would have loved doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/oYB0Q8Ep85 — chweety tweety ✨️ (@worldbestbawse) March 25, 2023

In another life, i would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you 💫 pic.twitter.com/zlFLohwvpW — Nush (@tanyeahok) March 26, 2023

my personal “In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” pic.twitter.com/sYhuTU5syq — s (@yoongienthusias) March 23, 2023

in another life, i would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/MnlEp1hsHq — ny (@sprihaxx) March 26, 2023

In another life, I would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/sRWRZuiQ8r — Khushi (@khushijaain) March 25, 2023

my personal "in another life, i would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you." pic.twitter.com/j6M7GJYnbW — ek pun ka jeena (@maulanaglumi) March 23, 2023

And there's more!

This one from the series Fleabag really tugged at our heartstrings. Maybe, in another season? Who knows.

'in another life i would've loved doing laundry and taxes with you' pic.twitter.com/sQ6ih25PdA — ume (@briosm0m) March 26, 2023

If Bollywood went all out, fans of serials like Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma were also close behind:

in another life, i would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/bd6OjwZ2JB — Elon Mast (@clumsyninja0905) March 26, 2023

Well, is it even a meme if there are no political takes? We hope followers of Nehru and Jinnah take this in lighter vein:

"In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you.” pic.twitter.com/Uxl6Cz4hfc — brownhistory (@brownhistory_) March 26, 2023

In the film, Michelle Yeoh, who became became the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress, plays an exhausted Chinese laundromat owner embroiled in a battle with an inter-dimensional supervillain -- her daughter.