For Rasika, ‘Lootcase’ is a breakthrough

Lootcase' is not Rasika Dugal’s debut in the OTT space. From TVF’s ‘Permanent Roommates’, ‘Mirzapur’ on Amazon Prime Video and ‘Delhi Crime’ on Netflix, she has been part of the web series world for a while.

However, she feels it is different this time around. Along with Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao, Rasika’s latest film ‘Lootcase’ released on Disney+ Hotstar this weekend.

“I’m happy that ‘Lootcase’ released now. We could all use some sense of humour at a time like this,” the actress tells Showtime.

Free attitude

Rajesh Krishnan’s ‘Lootcase’ was the break Rasika was looking forward to after doing the intense roles like in ‘Delhi Crime’.

She says, “I was shooting for the Netflix series when I received the script of the film. It wasn’t a conscious decision to do a light movie but somewhere it struck a chord. Besides, I wanted to try the comic genre.”

She feels the humour in the film is quirky and intelligent. “It has Bollywood jokes but it’s used in an interesting way.”

Working with Rajesh was an experience for Rasika as well. She learnt to have fun on sets. “I realised that every day does not have to be about dramatic moments at work. And Rajesh was very clear on how he wants things done. It takes great skill to visualise everything before the shoot so no time is wasted. He was also very specific on how quickly he wants things done. The overall work experience kept me on my toes,” she recalls.

Lesson from Irrfan Khan

Rasika does not shy away from reading reviews. In fact, she welcomes them and feels it adds value to her work. “I think critics or audience have a way of articulating in that way that I couldn’t. They give you a language to speak about your film.”

It was the late Irrfan Khan’s attitude towards feedback that stayed with her. She recalls a time when the two were travelling for ‘Qissa’ (2013). “Whenever someone came to Irrfan and said that she enjoyed his performance, he didn’t just thank them and move on. He engaged with them and asked them why. He had a genuine sense of curiosity,” she says.

Upcoming projects

Rasika’s upcoming projects include ‘A Suitable Boy’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, ‘Mirzapur 2’ and ‘Delhi Crime 2’.

The adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel ‘A Suitable Boy’, directed by Mira Nair, released in the UK last week. Netflix India is yet to announce its release.

Rasika says, “It’s always been on my bucket list to work with Mira Nair and my expectations were met. The energy of the ensemble cast was beautiful. We lived in a hotel for three months; it felt like I was back in my hostel days!”

‘Mirzapur 2’ and ‘Delhi Crime 2’ are in the post-production stage. She feels that the writers have done a ‘fantastic job of introducing new characters and taking the existing ones to a new level”.

Lockdown series

Unlike many others, the actor has truly enjoyed the lockdown period. In fact, she feels the lockdown was made for her.

“I don’t ever remember saying that I am bored. I take my own time with different tasks — I’m not the kind to finish a task and move on to the next one; I like to take my own sweet time,” she laughs.