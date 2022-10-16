Forever grateful: Vicky Kaushal on one year anniversary of 'Sardar Udham'

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Sunday marked the first anniversary of his acclaimed film Sardar Udham and thanked fans for their love and support for the movie.

Kaushal had played the role of the freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in the 2021 film, directed by Shoojit Sircar of Piku and Gulabo Sitabo fame.

The 34-year-old actor, who received several awards for his performance in "Sardar Udham", took to Instagram to mark the milestone.

"It's been a year. Forever grateful. #SardarUdham," he wrote alongside a series of his pictures from the film.

Also Read | Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya, the movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

The streamer also shared some behind-the-scenes stills from Sardar Udham on its official Twitter page.

"One year to this cinematic masterpiece that transported us back into the time where Sardar Udham cemented his journey through history! #1YearOfSardarUdhamOnPrime," the tweet read.

The film followed the story of Sardar Udham Singh, who had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works, Sardar Udham also starred Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu.

Kaushal is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor also has Govinda Naam Mera and untitled films with Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari in the pipeline.