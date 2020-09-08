Former Temptations frontman Williamson dies of Covid-19

Former Temptations frontman Bruce Williamson dies of Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 08 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 16:54 ist
Bruce Williamson (second to right) is seen with the rest of The Temptations. Credit: Getty

Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer of the legendary vocal group The Temptations, has died at the age of 49 after a battle with coronavirus.

The singer passed away on Sunday at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, his business manager, Anta Ealy, confirmed to USA Today.

Williamson was diagnosed with Covid-19 in late August, weeks after having his gallbladder removed, Ealy added.

Williamson's son Bruce Alan Williamson Jr took to pen an emotional tribute on Facebook.

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now. I love you Daddy. Thank you for being awesome, thank you for being loving, thank you for being Who You Are. I pray to God and we will meet again," he wrote on Monday.

Original Temptation Otis Williams also remembered Williamson as "one of our brothers".

"Once you are a Temptation, you are always a Temptation," he said in a statement.

Williamson, who was a native of Compton, California, joined The Temptations in 2006 and continued singing with the iconic Motown group until 2015. He collaborated with the band on several songs such as "Shout", "I'm Losing You", "Barbara".

He also featured on Temptations albums 'Back to Front' (2007) and 'Still Here' (2010).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Music
COVID-19
Death
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

 