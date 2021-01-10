Four major takeaways from the teaser of Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story'

Actor Naga Chaitanya took to Twitter on Sunday to unveil the teaser of his upcoming movie Love Story, thus creating a fair deal of buzz among fans. The video hit the right notes, garnering a fair deal of attention for the right reasons. With the 'Yuva Samrat' back in the limelight, here is a look at the key takeaways from the teaser of the movie.

A fresh pairing: Love Story has piqued the curiosity of the fans as it will mark Chay's first collaboration with powerhouse performer Sai Pallavi. The teaser suggests that the two are set to hit it out of the park with their organic chemistry in the film. Their romantic scenes are likely to be realistic as opposed to massy, a departure from the norm.



Relatable storyline: The teaser indicates that Love Story will revolve around the journey of two people facing different yet similar challenges. Naga Chaitanya's character comes across as a self-made man who is ready to go the extra mile to find success. Sai Pallavi's 'Mouni', on the other hand, appears to be a person who is forced to rebuild her life after a setback. The dynamics between the two is likely to be the backbone of the movie.

Fans to be 'Fidaa' on Sai Pallavi again?: Love Story has been directed by Sekhar Kammula, who had wielded the microphone for Sai Pallavi's popular film Fidaa. The film featured the actor in the role of the lovable 'Bhanumathi' and opened new avenues for her. Judging by the teaser, he has given her a meaty character again.

In theatres only: The video confirms that the film will release in theatres, thus putting an end to speculation about it releasing digitally. This development comes at a time when the Telugu film industry is slowly returning to normalcy after the Covid-19 lockdown. Sai Dharam Tej's Solo Brathuke So Better, the first major Telugu movie to release under the 'new normal' emerged as a commercial success. The Ravi Teja -starrer Krack to has opened on a good note despite facing pre-release blues. It remains to be seen whether Love Story does its bit in helping the industry gain its lost mojo.