Four podcasts for movie buffs

It’s an era of overflowing content. Movie buffs are turning to podcasts to help them cut through the extensive content available every day and keep them up to date. Here are some popular podcasts that will help you get more insights about popular films.

The Other Banana

The Other Banana is here to give their unfiltered opinions on Indian cinema, and not just Bollywood. Calling themselves “a generation of impostors brought up on cinema,” the podcast hosts are Deepauk M (@complicateur), Aditya (@gradwolf), Anantha (@anantha), Ashoka (@ABVan) and Max (@maxdavinci).

Started in 2019, the podcast discusses and analyses films on a rough bi-weekly basis. Available on Google, Spotify, TuneIn, PocketCasts and Itunes, the podcast has over 100 episodes so far.

Film Feud

Pick a movie, toss a coin, heads or tails decides for or against. Film Feud is a podcast that does not do the usual film analysis or review. Started in 2018, Vikram and Vidur, two cinephiles, invite their audience to pick a movie from the IMDB top 250 list. The movies can be suggested on Twitter or Instagram or Facebook- @munchermovies. Once a movie has been chosen, a coin toss decides who will argue for the film and who will go against it. Over the course of 30-40 minutes, the battle it out, and then the listeners decide the winner.

They also started a Bollywood version of this show called Film feud Bollywood. It follows the same pattern, but here listeners suggest Bollywood films. Both the podcasts can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Gaana, Saavn or Wynk.

Bollywood Weekly

The podcast is about reviews, opinions and random observations about the latest Bollywood movies, trailers, and other industry related news. They release an episode every week. Host Aditya Pisharody tries to keep every episode light-hearted and funny while also covering important topics as well. Their golden rule is, “no gossip, rumours, or who’s dating who”. They focus on what matters, that’s the movies. The podcast can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Saavn, Amazon Music and Audioboom.

Parde Ke Peeche

Raeesa Faeooqi and Ankur Desai, two film nerds, started Parde Ke Peeche in 2019. It is a film podcast that explores different aspects of Indian cinema. They do not cover particular films but instead pick topics like colourism on screen, Tamil cinema, favorites from the past and romance on screen to name a few. They try to look at films through a critical lens. The podcast can be found on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and TuneIn.