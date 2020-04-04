Fox cancels 'Deputy' after season 1

  • Apr 04 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 12:13 ist
Fox’s modern-day Western procedural drama Deputy has been cancelled by the network after first season.

The series launched in January, featured Stephen Dorff and hailed from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer, who also served as executive producers.

Deputy wrapped its 13-episode run on March 26 with an average of 3.66 million total viewers.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the decision to cancel the police drama has nothing to do with the state of the entertainment industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show also featured Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Sienna Goines and Shane Paul McGhie.

