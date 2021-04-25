Frances wins Oscar for 'Actress in a Leading Role'

Frances McDormand wins Oscar for 'Actress in a Leading Role'

The actor delivered a strong performance in 'Nomadland'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 09:47 ist
Actor Frances McDormand. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Actor Frances McDormand on Monday bagged the Oscar for 'Actress in a Leading Role' for her work in Nomadland.

(More to follow)

oscars 2021
Hollywood
DH Entertainment

