'Friends: The Reunion': Amul pays tribute to the classic sitcom

Friends was arguably one of the most popular shows in the 1990s and 2000s and enjoyed a dedicated fan following due to its relatable brand of humour. The show ended in 2004, leaving a void in the entertainment space. Nearly a decade, the sitcom's cast reunited for Friends: The Reunion, which premiered in India on Zee5 on Thursday, The diary giant Amul captured the euphoria surrounding the unscripted special by sharing a 'topical' tribute on Twitter. It reads 'A must at reunions. Have with B.R.E.A.D' and features caricatures of the major Friends characters.

The company had previously released 'topicals' on the Tamil movie 2.0 and Malayalam actor Priya Varrier, who became popular because of her 'wink' in a song from the movie Oru Adaar Love. Amul had also paid tributes to Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, following their deaths last year.

Friends revolved around the bond between six buddies and catered to the younger crowd. It ran for 10 years, attaining cult status. The cast was headlined by Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and Jennifer Aniston (Rachel). The show was followed by a spin-off Joey, which failed to live up to expectations.

Friends:The Reunion, meanwhile, has received rave reviews for capturing the nostalgia associated with the show. In a memorable sequence Jennifer and Schwimmer confessed that they had a crush on each other while working on the show. They also spoke about their first reel kiss.

Celebrities such as David Beckham, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, and Cindy Crawford too were part of Friends: The Reunion

It remains to be seen whether the response to Friends: The Reunion encourages those associated wih other sitcoms to take part in similar unscripted sessions.