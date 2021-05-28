‘Friends: The Reunion’ brings back memories from hit sitcom

The wait is finally over. The cast of sitcom ‘Friends’ have reunited and it is nostalgia gold for fans. A lot has changed in these 17 years, since the TV show ended its 10-year run. A new generation has begun to accept the series as its own.

For many of us, 'Friends' — created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman -- remains a bow on the bouquet. The popular American sitcom has been with us during the highs and heartbreaks. It has even walked us through the lonely nights of the pandemic. And, now, when you see all of them, in their grey hair, you’re transported back to the late 90s. It’s just so good to see the happy bunch again in 'The Reunion'. Does the hype live up to the 100-minute unscripted episode? That’s debatable.

As David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry slowly appear on the screen, you sense their nervous energy. Although they have stayed in touch through their professional ups and downs, they haven’t faced the cameras this way in a long time.

Also, they’re not coming back as the characters they once played. They’re rather back, along with the guest stars, as the actors who made us laugh and cry. Do you remember the episode where Monica (Cox) goes down on her knees to ask if Chandler (Perry) wants to marry her? Or the episode where Ross (Schwimmer) wears tight leather pants?

These iconic moments cannot be missed. Also, the bloopers and behind-the-scenes videos are all over the internet. Nevertheless, it’s impossible to stop the tears of joy while revisiting them along with the cast.

Did you know that Schwimmer and Aniston were crushing on each other? Well, it’s not a surprise considering how great their story of will-they-or-won’t-they worked out in the end. Wait a minute! Were they acting, or was their love for one another real? That’s hard to point out now.

There won’t be another show like 'Friends'. We’ve entered an age where the idea of consuming content is being challenged constantly. We didn’t discover 'Friends' on a streaming platform. We watched it on television first and it dutifully sucked us in.

The creators have always maintained that this is a show that’s set at a time when friends were like family. And that’s why the curtains fell when the members went on to have joyful families of their own in the series.

The chances of another reunion in the future are thin. But if we’re lucky enough, we might cross that bridge again. That’s what wishful thinking is all about, maybe. Until then, these friends will be just a click away.