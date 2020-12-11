FX working on series based on Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’

A series based on Ridley Scott's hit movie franchise Alien is works at FX with Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley.

The announcement of the show was made by FX Boss John Landgraf during parent company Disney's Investor Day on Thursday.

The series is billed as being the first Alien story set on Earth, and will blend the timeless horror of the original 1979 movie and the non-stop action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed sequel, reported Deadline

Scott had launched the franchise with 1979's Alien, about the crew of the commercial space tug named Nostromo, who encounter the eponymous Alien, a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial set loose on the ship.

Headlined by Sigourney Weaver, the film was followed by three sequels -- Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992) and Alien Resurrection (1997).

Many years later, Scott revisited the franchise with "Prometheus", starring Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace. He followed it up with 2017's Alien: Covenant.

During the Investor Day presentation, FX also announced a limited series on iconic pop band Rolling Stones.

The show, which will be written by Nick Hornby and produced by Left Bank Pictures, has a two-season order from the network.

The series will focus on the band’s glory years between its formation through to 1972, which includes a fantastic run of hit albums such as Their Satanic Majesties Request, Beggars Banquet, Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main Street.

Meanwhile, the network has renewed its hit comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for four more seasons.

Created by Rob McElhenney, the show features him alongside Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito