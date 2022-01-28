Gal Gadot's 'Death on the Nile' gets a release date

Gal Gadot-starrer 'Death on the Nile' to release in India on February 11

The film features Bollywood actor Ali Fazal in a key role

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2022, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 15:37 ist
Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal in a still from 'Death on the Nile'. Credit: Instagram

Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh-starrer Death on the Nile is all set to release in India on February 11.

The cast includes names such as five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.

The plot tells the tale of a perfect couple's honeymoon on a cruise, however things take an awry turn after a murder takes place on the ship. The movie is set on the picturesque locales of the Giza pyramid and sandy desert vistas.

It revolves around Poirot's search for the deadly murderer as Gadot's character shares wih him that she's not safe and "doesn't trust" anyone who's aboard the cruise.

Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love.

The film which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017's global hit Murder on the Orient Express, is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie's novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

gal gadot
Hollywood
Ali Fazal
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 