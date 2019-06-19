'Game of Thrones' prequel starts filming

Two months after "Game of Thrones" reached its end, however divisive it may have been, the shooting of its prequel is officially underway.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the filming has quietly begun on the untitled follow-up to the HBO epic fantasy series in a familiar location Northern Ireland, which served as the production hub for "GoT" during its run through 2011 to 2019.

However, it is unclear if the new show will also be shot in other countries.

The prequel pilot comes from writer Jane Goldman and "GOT" creator and co-executive producer George RR Martin and director SJ Clarkson. Goldman will also serve as showrunner.

It will be set thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones".

Led by Naomi Watts, the show will also star Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

Martin has suggested the show will be titled 'The Long Night', which was also the title of the third episode of "GoT" final season.

If the pilot is greenlit to series, the show is likely to air in late 2020. PTI RDS BK BK