'Garv' to 'Tiger Zinda Hai': 5 Salman Khan movies to watch before 'Radhe'

Bollywood star Salman Khan will be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Radhe, which is slated to release in select theatres and on Zee5/ZeePlex on May 13. The film is touted to be an actioner and reunites 'Bhai' with director Prabhudeva, who had wielded the microphone for his popular films Wanted and Dabangg 3. Here is a look at five films to watch before the Eid treat.



Garv (2004)



The Puneet Issar-directed movie revolved around the conflict between cops and the underworld and garnered a fair deal of attention due to its hard-hitting action sequences. It opened to a 'very good' response at the box office and soon attained cult status. The cast included Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz, Mohan Joshi and Anupam Kher.

Wanted (2009)

The film was a remake of the Telugu movie Pokiri and featured Salman in the role of a 'gangster'. It emerged as a big hit at the box office and established the star as the choice of the masses. The hero's body language and swag were major highlights of the action drama. The trailer of Radhe suggests that the film may have shades of Wanted.

Dabangg (2010)

Salman continued his dream run with the Abhinav Kashyap-helmed Dabangg, an actioner set in the Hindi heartland. The actor did full justice to the massy character, hitting it out of the park with his bindass reel antics and unforgettable 'desi' dialogues. The blockbuster featured Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady and marked her Bollywood debut. The cast included Sonu Sood, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia and the late Vinod Khanna.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

The Kabir Khan-directed spy-thriller revolved around the love story of an RAW officer and an ISI agent, played by Salman and Katrina Kaif. The film featured several action sequences and twists and turns. The mass hero's chemistry with 'Kat', especially in the Saiyaara song, was quite good.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

The film was a sequel to the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger and helped the franchise scale new heights. The Ali Abbas Zafar-helned biggie had pretty much everything--right from action scenes to punch dialogues-- that one would expect from a Salman movie.

