Actor Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have become parents to a baby boy.
Gauhar, 39, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday night.
Also Read: Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79
"As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th May, 2023, to make us realise what happiness truly means," the post read.
Celebrities such as Mahhi Vij, Shweta Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sameera Reddy and Anirudh Sharma congratulated the couple.
Gauhar and Zaid, 27, got married in December 2020. The actor announced her pregnancy in December last year.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy
Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion
The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves
'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants
Modi's space push for India counts on private players
Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka
Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row