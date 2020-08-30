Genelia Deshmukh reveals she tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, confirms she has recovered

Actress Genelia Deshmukh has taken to Instagram to reveal that she had tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago but has now recovered from the same. The 'Bubbly Beauty' said she was asymptomatic, which made her battle with the virus a lot easier.

"i, I was tested Covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God's grace I tested negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with the disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging to deal with,"(sic) wrote Genelia.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The Boys star, however, made it clear that self-isolation was not easy due to the 'evil of loneliness'

"No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that's the true strength and it's all one needs," she added.

She also advised people to get tested early and eat healthily to 'fight the monster'.

The likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiran Kumar, and SP Balasubramaniyam are just a few popular names from the film industry who tested positive for Covid-19. While the Bachchans and the Kiran Kumar have recovered, SPB is still in the hospital.

Noted lyricist Rahat Indori recently passed away after testing positive for the novel coronavirus much to the shock of his fans.

Coming back to Genelia, she was last seen in the Marathi movie Mauli, which was produced by her and featured her husband Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.