Gerard Butler to star in action thriller 'Remote Control'

Hollywood star Gerard Butler will be headlining STX Films' action thriller Remote Control.

According to Deadline, John Mathieson will direct the movie from a script by Mark Burnell, who also penned the novel that serve as the basis for the project.

Butler, 50, will essay the role of Michael Rafter, a former war correspondent turned corporate security consultant, whose life is overturned when he receives a mysterious phone call from an unknown source.

"Intrigued by the caller’s intent, Rafter investigates and soon uncovers the threads of a global conspiracy, finding himself drawn into a fight for his life and pursued by the 212, a powerful shadow organization," read the official logline of the movie.

Ashok Amritraj will produce the film through his Hyde Park Entertainment Group alongside Butler and Alan Siegel of G-Base Entertainment.

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will executive produce for their banner Eon Productions.

Priya Amritraj, Addison Mehr and Danielle Robinson will also serve as executive producers.