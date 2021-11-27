Glad that a story I selected in a coffee shop will reach Bollywood: 'RX 100' star Karthikeya on 'Tadap'

Actor Karthikeya emerged as a household name in Telugu cinema when he acted in RX 100, which opened to a good response at the box office in 2018. The action-packed romantic drama garnered attain with its unconventional narrative and intense presentation. Tadap, its Hindi remake, is slated to hit the screens on December. 3 Karthikeya says that he is happy about the fact that the story is set to reach a wider audience.

" I am happy that the script I chose in a small coffee shop will now reach the Bollywood trailer. I saw the trailer. They have made it bigger and grander," he told DH.

RX 100, directed by Ajay Bhupathi, revolved around what happens when a simpleton falls for a politician's daughter. It featured several bold scenes and strong language. The film starred Payal Rajput as the female protagonist and proved to be a gamechanger for her. The Hindi version features Ahan Shetty, who is veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son, and Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria as the lead pair.

A section of the audience has drawn parallels between Tadap and Kabir Singh, a remake of the controversial Telugu film Arjun Reddy, as both have inherently dark narratives. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit the screens in 2019, opening to a phenomenal response at the box office. It remains to be seen whether the Milan Lutharia-directed Tadap lives up to these expectations.

Karthikeya, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front, He received praise for his work in the action-thriller Raja Vikramarka, which hit the screens on November 12.

"I liked the way the script was treated. Everything felt organic and had situational appeal," added the star.

He is set to make his Tamil debut with the Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai, which features him in a negative role. He says he got to learn a lot from 'Thala'.

"It is a learning experience. Ajith makes you feel important on the sets," he said.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, is an actioner that highlights the clash between a cop and a deadly foe. It has been shot on an impressive budget, which makes it one of the biggest Tamil movies in recent times. The biggie will hit the screens this Pongal/Sankranti.