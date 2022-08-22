'Godfather' teaser promises action feast for Chiranjeevi & Salman fans

The unit of director Mohan Raja's eagerly awaited action entertainer, Godfather, has released the much-awaited teaser of the film as part of the birthday celebrations of the film's lead actor Chiranjeevi, who celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, director Mohan Raja tweeted: "Here's the Teaser. Happy birthday our dear most Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. 'GodFather' Teaser out now. Megastar K Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan together."

The teaser gives away the fact that Chiranjeevi plays a character that is referred to as Godfather in the film. The Godfather, we are told, disappeared for 20 years from public gaze and that he has suddenly returned, only to gain huge popularity in the next six years.

The teaser also shows Nayanthara's character wishing that the Godfather doesn't arrive at the place that she is in. Meanwhile, there are a bunch of baddies who want to finish off the Godfather as well.

Salman Khan, who calls himself Chiranjeevi's younger brother in the film, says that he is ready to arrive anytime his elder brother wants him to.

The film, which has cinematography by Nirav Shah and music by Thaman, is to hit screens on October 5 this year.