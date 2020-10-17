Gold, silver coins to honour Dr Raj

A private minting company is honouring Kannada film icon Rajkumar with coins engraved with his face.

Collectible Mint is launching the collection, with silver and gold options, on November 1, the day of Rajyotsava.

The company says it is working with the Rajkumar family to ensure the limited-edition coins are “worthy of the actor’s legacy".

According to Essa Ahmed Khan, managing director of Collectible Mint, Rajkumar’s face is engraved on one side of the coin, while the Karnataka state emblem of the Gandabherunda (mythical bird with two faces) features on the other. This is to remind people where Rajkumar hails from, and to showcase his love for the state and its people. “Rajkumar is a legend,” Khan says, recalling his hits 'Mayura', 'Trimurthi' and 'Gandhada Gudi'.

The price ranges from Rs 1,650 for a 10-gram silver coin to Rs 1.5 lakh for a 25-gram gold coin.

The company plans to produce more coins, honouring celebrities comparable in calibre to Rajkumar, he says.