Check out list of key Golden Globe winners

Golden Globes 2023: Check out list of key winners this year

The Fabelmans won for best drama film and best director, putting Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie in good position ahead of the Oscars on March 12

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 11 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 15:04 ist
'The Fabelmans' won for best drama film and best director for Steven Spielberg at the Golden Globes. Credit: Reuters Photo

Here are the winners in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Tuesday.

The Fabelmans won for best drama film and best director, putting Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie in good position ahead of the Oscars on March 12. The Banshees of Inisherin won for best comedy film.

Best film, drama: The Fabelmans

Best film, musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best music, original score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best music, original song: Naatu Naatu from RRR

Best non-English language film: Argentina, 1985

Best animated feature: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best drama series: House of the Dragon

Best drama actor: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best drama actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best musical or comedy series: Abbott Elementary

Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best musical or comedy actress: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor, television: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actress, television: Julia Garner, Ozark

Best limited series or TV movie: The White Lotus

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best limited series supporting actor: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best limited series supporting actress: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Golden Globes
Entertainment News
Steven Spielberg
Hollywood
RRR

What's Brewing

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

 