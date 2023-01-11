Golden Globes 2023: Check out list of key winners this year

Here are the winners in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Tuesday.

The Fabelmans won for best drama film and best director, putting Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie in good position ahead of the Oscars on March 12. The Banshees of Inisherin won for best comedy film.

Best film, drama: The Fabelmans

Best film, musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best music, original score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best music, original song: Naatu Naatu from RRR

Best non-English language film: Argentina, 1985

Best animated feature: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best drama series: House of the Dragon

Best drama actor: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best drama actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best musical or comedy series: Abbott Elementary

Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best musical or comedy actress: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actor, television: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best supporting actress, television: Julia Garner, Ozark

Best limited series or TV movie: The White Lotus

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best limited series supporting actor: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best limited series supporting actress: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus