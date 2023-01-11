Golden Globes 2023: Check out list of key winners this year

Here are the winners in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Tuesday.
The Fabelmans won for best drama film and best director, putting Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie in good position ahead of the Oscars on March 12. The Banshees of Inisherin won for best comedy film.
Best film, drama: The Fabelmans
Best film, musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin
Best director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis
Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best music, original score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Best music, original song: Naatu Naatu from RRR
Best non-English language film: Argentina, 1985
Best animated feature: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best drama series: House of the Dragon
Best drama actor: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Best drama actress: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best musical or comedy series: Abbott Elementary
Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best musical or comedy actress: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor, television: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actress, television: Julia Garner, Ozark
Best limited series or TV movie: The White Lotus
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best limited series supporting actor: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Best limited series supporting actress: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
