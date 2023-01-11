Charan says 'we won' as 'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe

Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan says 'we won' as 'Naatu Naatu' clinches honour

'RRR' centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 11 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 09:38 ist
Ram Charan at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: AFP Photo

As the number Naatu Naatu from RRR was named the Best Original Song in Motion Picture category at the Golden Globes 2023, actor Ram Charan took to social media to express his excitement.

Naatu Naatu was in competition with Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, NTR Jr and music composer M.M. Keeravani.

He wrote: "WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBES."

RRR, which is also competing in the Best Non-English Language Film, stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Check out DH's latest videos

