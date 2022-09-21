Golden Globes to bring scandal-hit awards back to TV

The scandal-hit Golden Globes, one of Hollywood's most important awards events, are to return to television next year, organisers said Tuesday, after being dumped by broadcasters and shunned by industry figures over ethics lapses.

The awards, voted for by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), have traditionally been seen as second only in importance to the Oscars.

But disquiet grew around the HFPA over accusations of racism, sexism, bullying and corruption, with television rights-holder NBC last year pulling the plug on its annual awards broadcast.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to host the 'Party of the Year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return," said Helen Hoehne, HFPA president.

"The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency."

The organization found itself in the spotlight following a 2021 investigation by the Los Angeles Times showing that, at the time, it did not have a single Black member.

As it sought to stave off criticism, the HFPA -- entertainment writers connected to foreign publications -- rushed through reforms, including admitting its biggest ever annual intake of new members last year.

