'Good Luck Sakhi' trailer: A treat for Keerthy fans

'Good Luck Sakhi' trailer: Keerthy Suresh headlines a promising sports drama

The film is slated to hit the screens January 28

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 24 2022, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 20:27 ist
The official poster of 'Good Luck Sakhi'. Credit: Twitter/@KeerthyOfficial

The makers of National Award-winning  actor Keerthy Suresh's new movie Good luck Sakhi, on Monday released its theatrical trailer.

The video begins with Jagapathi Babu saying that he would be training shooters who will make the country proud. Keerthy  is then shown as 'Bad Luck' Sakhi as everyone in her village believes she brings bad luck to them.

Aadhi recommends her name to Jagapathi Babu, despite the villagers opposing the move, saying that shooting is not meant for women. She initially fails, but then Jagapathi Babu motivates her.

The trailer looks impressive with inspiring content.  Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it for Worth A Shot Motion Arts.

The sports film has been directed by Nagesh Kukunooor and is scheduled to hit screens on January 28. Aadhi Pinisetty plays the male lead in the film, which will have Jagapathi Babu essaying a crucial role.

keerthy suresh
Entertainment News
Telugu cinema
Tollywood

