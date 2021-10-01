Google honours legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary

As the fans of Sivaji Ganesan fondly remembered him on his 93rd birth anniversary on Friday, search engine Google paid rich tributes to the legendary actor with a doodle on its home page.

The doodle, created by Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi, was featured on Google's home page on Friday. The search engine giant honours legends in various fields by creating a doodle on their birth anniversaries.

In 2018, Google had marked the birth centenary of Dr G Venkataswamy, the founder of renowned Aravind Eye Hospitals, with a doodle. Dr Venkataswamy had launched Aravind Eye Hospital with just 11 beds in Madurai in 1976 along with his four siblings.

Sivaji Ganesan, born as V Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy in 1928 in Thanjavur district in the fertile Cauvery Delta region, ruled the Tamil cinema landscape for decades together with his inimitable acting skills. Not just in Tamil Nadu, Sivaji Ganesan has a huge fan base across the country.

The actor, who made his debut in Parasakthi in 1952, acted in nearly 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Gunasekaran, the angry young man character played by Sivaji Ganesan in Parasakthi, is still remembered for the excellent delivery of the sharp dialogues that came out of M Karunanidhi’s pen. Ganesan and the late DMK patriarch were friends.

After the debut success, Sivaji Ganesan went on to become one of the finest actors that the Indian cinema has ever seen. He is an actor who could fit in any role given to him easily and had received several national and international recognition for his contributions to Indian cinema.

However, he could not recreate the success in politics as his political plunge was a dud, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin paid floral tributes to Sivaji Ganesan’s statue at his memorial in Chennai. The statue was first installed at the Marina Beach-Dr Radhakrishnan Salai intersection in 2006 by Karunanidhi but was shifted to the memorial, a few km away, due to a court direction.