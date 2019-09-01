'GoT' creators discuss the infamous Starbucks cup gaffe

"Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have ended their months-long silence over the coffee cup gaffe in the fourth episode of the show's final season.

"The Last of the Starks", the fourth chapter of the show's eighth season, created a stir on social media after eagle-eyed fans spotted a takeaway coffee cup placed on Daenerys Targaryen's table during a celebratory scene when the heroes gathered to celebrate their victory at the Battle of Winterfell.

HBO initially participated in the online banter over the gaffe but after that, it swiftly removed the cup from the episode.

Talking to Japan's Star Channel, Benioff made light of the incident and said, "It's like in Persian rugs, it's tradition that you make a little mistake when making the rug, because only God can do anything perfectly, so for us, I guess that just was our (mistake)."

To this, Weiss added, "That's why I put the coffee cup there. It was a conscious, concerted statement of our imperfection."

Turning a tad bit serious, Benioff said the whole team was concentrating on Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and therefore they did not notice the cup.

"At first I couldn't believe it, and then it was kind of embarrassment, because how did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot? And then, eventually, it was just funny. This one is just a mistake, and it's kind of funny to us now," he added.