Got tears while watching the stunts: Writer K V Vijayendra Prasad on 'RRR'

Veteran screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad has revealed that his upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) features several actions which have been designed to evoke strong emotions. In a statement issued to the media, he added that the pan-India movie will 'exceed expectations' and leave the audience awestruck with its intensity.



"For the first time, I got tears while watching the stunt sequences in the RRR. There is so much pain in the drama and it will certainly connect with the viewers," he said.



RRR is directed by K V Vijayendra Prasad's son and noted filmmaker S S Rajamouli. It revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. Ram Charan plays Alluri Sita Ramaraju while Jr NTR essays the role of Komaram Bheem. Contrary to perception, this is not a patriotic film and neither will it revolve around the freedom struggle. The story is likely to celebrate the friendship between the protagonists. The Eega helmer's magnum opus is being shot on a budget of over Rs 400 crore and is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali franchise.

RRR film features Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. She is paired opposite the 'Mega Power Star' and will be seen in a graceful new avatar in the biggie. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Irish star Alison Doody. The Raju Chacha actor will be playing the role of a seasoned freedom fighter in the biggie and is likely to have intense scenes with Tarak and 'Mr C'. RRR is slated to hit the screens on October 13. The film will be distributed by PEN Movies in North India, which may help it find wide patronage.



K V Vijayendra Prasad, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer has penned the script for the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Arvind Swami and Prakash Raj and the iconic MGR and Karunanidhi, respectively. It will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves.