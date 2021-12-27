Grabbed snake to release it but it bit thrice: Salman

Grabbed snake to release it but it bit me thrice: Salman Khan

Khan was bitten by the snake at the family farmhouse in Panvel in Raigad district

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 27 2021, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 09:59 ist
Salman Khan. Credit: IANS File Photo

After being discharged from a hospital on Sunday following a non-venomous snake bite, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said he had grabbed the snake to release it but it bit him thrice.

"A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours... I am fine now," he told ANI.

Khan was bitten by the snake at the family farmhouse in Panvel in Raigad district on the eve of his 56th birthday.

