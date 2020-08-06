Noel 'Detail' Fisher held on sexual assault charges

Grammy-winning producer Noel 'Detail' Fisher arrested on sexual assault charges, LA Sheriffs Dept says

Record producer Noel "Detail" Fisher attends the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Saban Theatre on August 28, 2015. Credit: Getty Images

Grammy award-winning music producer Noel Fisher, known for his work with singer Beyonce, was arrested on Wednesday on more than a dozen sexual assault charges, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said.

The music producer, who is widely known as 'Detail', was being investigated for alleged incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018, the LASD said in a statement.

Fisher's attorney, Irwin Mark Bledstein, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year, it said, Special Victims Bureau (SVB) detectives had submitted the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office for review.

The LASD statement said the attorney's office notified the detectives late in July saying that "15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault-related charges were filed against Noel Christopher Fisher".

"Based on the nature of the allegations, SVB detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public's help in identifying any such victims," the LASD said.

A felony arrest warrant was issued with a bail of $6.3 million, it said.

According to Grammy's website, Fisher won a Grammy in 2014 for co-writing the Beyonce and Jay-Z hit Drunk in Love.

