Grant Gustin's 'The Flash' to be renewed for Season 9

Grant Gustin's 'The Flash' to be renewed for Season 9

'The Flash' is set to become the longest-running 'Arrowverse' series on CW

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 30 2022, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 19:42 ist
A still from 'The Flash'. Credit: IMDb

The superhero television show The Flash is headed to a ninth season, with series star Grant Gustin in final negotiations to come back as the titular character.

Sources told Deadline that Gustin will stay on the CW flagship DC series for another year. A multi-year offer was on the table for the hit show, which comes from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

The new contract comes with a significant raise for the actor whose salary is believed to be over USD 200,000 an episode.

Gustin, who has been playing the lead role since 2014, is also expected to be closely involved with 15 episodes in the next season.

The Flash is dubbed to become the longest-running Arrowverse series on the network, surpassing anchor Arrow, which ended its run after eight seasons. It could also mark the final season for The Flash.

The show is based on the incarnation of Barry Allen into the DC Comics character called The Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds.

The eighth season of The Flash will premiere on The CW on March 9

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

The Flash
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

UP: 1 cr devotees predicted to take dip on 'holy day'

UP: 1 cr devotees predicted to take dip on 'holy day'

In China, Covid-era controls may outlast the virus

In China, Covid-era controls may outlast the virus

Drone light show at Beating Retreat mesmerises India

Drone light show at Beating Retreat mesmerises India

TMC leaders yet to accept 'second-in-command' Abhishek

TMC leaders yet to accept 'second-in-command' Abhishek

 