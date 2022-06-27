Green Day vocalist 'renouncing' American citizenship

Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong says he is 'renouncing' American citizenship

The American singer-songwriter criticised the US during a Friday night concert in London and vowed that he was moving to the UK

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 27 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 16:45 ist
Credit: Instagram/ @billiejoearmstrong

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has said he was "renouncing" his citizenship in the wake of the US Supreme Court overruling Roe v Wade's federal abortion protections.

The American singer-songwriter criticised the US during a Friday night concert in London and vowed that he was moving to the UK, reported Deadline.

"F*** America, I'm f***king renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here," Armstrong, 50, told the audience.

The Grammy winner called the US "a miserable excuse for a country".

"There's too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country. Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days," he added.

Armstrong, who has been vocal about his anti-establishment views, had also taken aim at contemporary American politics post 9/11 terror attacks through Green Day's 2004 album "American Idiot".

The US Supreme Court handing down a ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that found there was a constitutional right to abortion, last week was met with widespread criticism by Hollywood stars such as Taraji P Henson, Janelle Monae, Jazmine Sullivan, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Danny DeVito, Taylor Swift, Justin Baldoni, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others.

Check out DH's latest videos

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Music
UK

