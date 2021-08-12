Grew up idolising Ajay Devgn, working with him was a learning experience: Mahesh Shetty on 'Bhuj'

Actor Mahesh Shetty says that he enjoyed working with Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in the upcoming movie Bhuj as he has always admired the Tanhaji hero. He added that he learnt a lot about the craft just by observing him on the sets of the biggie.

"I have grown up watching his films and idolising him. There are so many things you get to learn from him. Merely acting with him was a blessing and I really can't ask for anything more," he told DH.

Bhuj is touted to be a war drama and it revolves around the life of IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who is known for his leadership during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, who had previously wielded the microphone for TV shows such as Ehsaas and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, and marks his Bollywood debut. The flick has an impressive cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, The Family Man actor Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Pranitha Subhash.

"My experience working in Bhuj has been a blissful one and it makes me so happy to be a part of such an impactful film with a wonder cast," added Shetty.

Bhuj was supposed to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 13.

"OTT is the new world that has given immense opportunities to actors and brought out some powerful performances. I'm happy the film is releasing and I'm eagerly waiting for the audience's response," said Shetty.

This comes at a time when Shetty is trying to find a foothold in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who rose to fame with his work on the TV shows Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, made his big-screen debut with the Marathi movie Balkadu. He entered Bollywood with a supporting role in the 2016 release Banjo, which did not do well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Bhuj proves to be a gamechanger for him.