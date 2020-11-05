Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir reveal gender of baby

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'oir, have revealed that they are set to welcome a baby boy.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in August, shared pictures from a gender reveal party on Instagram.

"We got a lil baby boy on the way @keyshiakaoir," Mane captioned a photo of him and Ka'oir in complementary blue outfits amid the crystal decor, cakes, giant wooden blocks and teddy bears.

We got a baby boy on the way pic.twitter.com/GXjlUYPruD — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 2, 2020

Ka'oir posted her own set of photos from the shower Mane and her mother arranged.

"It's a Boy #LilGuwop," she wrote.

The "Wake Up the Sky" rapper, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and Ka'oir got married in October 2017.

Mane also shares 12-year-old son Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans, while Ka'oir, 35, has three children from a previous relationship.