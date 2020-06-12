'Gulabo Sitabo' to 'Band Baaja Baaraat': 5 movies that celebrate love-hate relationships

The much-hyped Gulabo Sitabo, which had its world premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, is the first major Hindi film to opt for a direct digital release as opposed to a theatrical one. The Shoojit Sircar-helmed dramedy revolves around the bittersweet relationship between an aged man and his fiesty landlord. Set in Lucknow, it features quite a few quirky yet heartwarming momemts that have clickled with the target audience. Here is a look a Gulabo Sitabo and other enjoyable movies that celebrate the 'tere saath patti nahi, bin tere banti nahi' bond between the protagonists.
Gulabo Sitabo
Penned by Juhi Chaturvedi of Piku fame, Gulabo Sitabo revolves around the nok-jhok between two 'boderline' people and captures the essence of Lucknow. The film features Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the powerhouse performers. The makers wanted to give it a theatrical release, which did not happen due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Piku
Another Shoojit Sircar-helmed movie, Piku revolved around the constant bickering between an independent young woman and her ageing father. Many, feel the cracking chemistry between Big B and Deepika Padukone was the biggest highlight of the well-received movie.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Directed by noted filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do celebrated the bond between a brother and his sister. The film featured Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh as siblings and hit the right notes with its engaging presentation. The film had a strong cast that included Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shefali Shah.
Chennai Express
Atrademark Rohit Shetty movie, Chennai Express revolved around what happens when two people from different cultural backgrounds fall in love after a series to hilarious twists and disagreements. A treat for Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone fans, it emerged as a runaway hit at the box office.
Band Baaja Baaraat
The Yashraj Films-backed Band Baaja Baaraat highlighted the nok-jhok between two highly outspoken indiviuals who end up becoming partners for life. A surprise hit, it marked Ranveer Singh's big screen debut and featured Anushka Sharma as his love interest.