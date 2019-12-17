'Gully Boy' out of Oscar race as first shortlist out

Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, has crashed out of the Best International Feature Film race at the Oscars after the Academy unveiled shortlists for nine categories.

The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards.

With "Gully Boy" out of the race, India's dry run at the Academy Awards continues as the country has never made it to the top five, except three occasions.

The last Indian film that made it to the final five was Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001.

"Mother India" (1958) and "Salaam Bombay" (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.

The films that have made the cut are: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's much touted class satire "Parasite", Pedro Almodovar's Spanish feature "Pain and Glory", "The Painted Bird" from Czech Republic, Estonia's "Truth and Justice", "Les Miserables" from France, "Those Who Remained" from Hungary, North Macedonia's "Honeyland", "Corpus Christi" from Poland, "Beanpole" from Russia and "Atlantica" from Senegal.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot.

Besides international feature film, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) also announced its shortlist for music (original score), music (original song), visual effects, documentary feature, documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, animated short film and live action short film categories.

In the music (original score), 15 films have advanced to the next round. The final five will be determined by members of the music branch of the Academy.

Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadottir, whose score for Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker" has been received well by the critics, is joined by veterans Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame"), Alexandre Desplat ("Little Women"), Michael Giacchino ("Jojo Rabbit"), Randy Newman ("Marriage Story") and Thomas Newman ("1917") in the category.

Other films that made it into last 15 are "Bombshell", "The Farewell", "Ford v Ferrari", "Frozen II", "Jojo Rabbit", "The King", "Pain and Glory", "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Us".

The Academy's shortlist for music (original song) was culled from 75 eligible songs.

The list includes "Speechless" from "Aladdin", "Letter To My Godfather" from "The Black Godfather", "I’m Standing With You" from "Breakthrough", "Da Bronx" from "The Bronx USA", "Into The Unknown" from "Frozen II", "Stand Up" from "Harriet", "Catchy Song" from "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part", "Never Too Late" and "Spirit" from "The Lion King", "Daily Battles" from "Motherless Brooklyn", "A Glass of Soju" from "Parasite", "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman", "High Above The Water" from "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am", "I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4" and "Glasgow" from "Wild Rose".

Summer blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" is leading the race in the visual effects category. It is joined by fellow Disney features -- "Captain Marvel", "The Lion King" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" -- as well as Martin Scorsese's crime epic "The Irishman".

James Cameron-produced "Alita: Battle Angel" and "Terminator: Dark Fate" have also made it to the list.

They are joined by "Tom Hooper's "Cats", Will Smith-starrer "Gemini Man" and Sam Mendes' war drama "1917".

"Bombshell", "Joker", "Little Women", "Rocketman" and "1917" have also made it to the top ten of makeup and hairstyling category.

The films are joined by "Dolemite Is My Name", "Downton Abbey", "Judy", "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", and "Once upon a Time…in Hollywood".

15 films are currently in contention for the best documentary trophy and the list includes -- Advocate", "American Factory", "The Apollo", "Apollo 11", "Aquarela", "The Biggest Little Farm", "The Cave", "The Edge of Democracy", "For Sama", "The Great Hack", "Honeyland", "Knock Down the House", "Maiden", "Midnight Family" and "One Child Nation".

While in documentary short subject, ten films have made it into final list. The films are "After Maria", "Fire in Paradise", "Ghosts of Sugar Land", "In the Absence", "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)", "Life Overtakes Me", "The Nightcrawlers", "St. Louis Superman", "Stay Close" and "Walk Run Cha-Cha".

In the animated short film, ten films will be competing for the final five slots. They include "Dcera (Daughter)", "Hair Love", "He Can’t Live without Cosmos", "Hors Piste", "Kitbull", "Memorable", "Mind My Mind", "The Physics of Sorrow", "Sister" and "Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days".

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.