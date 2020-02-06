Devaiah's next a bilingual titled 'Rudraprayag'

Gulshan Devaiah's next a bilingual titled 'Rudraprayag'

Gulshan Devaiah is set to star in Rishab Shetty's Hindi-Kannada feature Rudraprayag. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is set to star in Kirik Party director Rishab Shetty's Hindi-Kannada feature Rudraprayag.

Gulshan, who most recently featured in Dibakar Banerjee's short in Ghost Stories, said he was bowled over by the "fantastic material" Shetty brought.

"I am trying to back great roles and this role is something I feel I could add value to. Rishab has a great vision for the story and I trust him completely. He is extremely talented and gifted and I hope together we are able to give the audience a memorable film," Gulshan said in a statement.

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor said what appealed to him about Shetty was his passion and ambition to tell stories his own way.

"He is a new wave and perhaps a pioneer in the making. I am very hopeful about this one which also stars the veteran Anant Nag and Shraddha Srinath," he added.

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Shetty. 

