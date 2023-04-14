Gulzar unveils poster of Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher's movie '8 A.M. Metro'

Veteran lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar has launched the official poster of actors Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher's upcoming movie 8 A.M. Metro.

Directed by Raj R, the movie is set to be released in theatres on May 19. It is being distributed by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon Distribution.

According to a press release, Gulzar unveiled the poster of the film at his Bandra home. The veteran filmmaker has contributed six of his poems for the film.

Also Read: Obscenity not evident on Shilpa Shetty's part, rules court in 2007 Richard Gere kissing row

"It’s a story of two strangers who inadvertently bump into each other in the metro and strike up an unlikely friendship, in the process finding themselves and each other. I can’t thank Gulzar Saab enough for this magnanimous gesture and feel a deep sense of gratitude towards the legend that he is," said Raj, who earlier directed Telugu film Mallesham.

The film follows Iravati (Kher), a 29-year-old housewife whose mundane life in Nanded is turned upside down when she has to rush to Hyderabad to tend to her pregnant sister who is confined to the bed.

Fighting off recurring panic attacks, she turns to Preetam (Devaiah), a banker with more to him than meets the eye, and the duo subsequently go on many journeys, both physical and metaphysical, finding solace in each other’s company.

Apart from Gulzar’s poetry, the movie has music by Mark K. Robin. Its songs have been written by Kausar Munir, and sung by artists like Jubin Nautiyal, Jonita Gandhi, Javed Ali, Vishal Mishra, and the Nooran Sisters.