'Guns and Gulaabs': Rajkummar Rao's first look out

'Guns and Gulaabs': Makers unveil Rajkumar Rao's first look

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 13:32 ist
Rajkummar Rao as 'Paana Tipu' in the upcoming Netflix series 'Guns and Gulaabs'. Credit: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao once again steps into the spotlight as ‘Paana Tipu’ in the upcoming Netflix series 'Guns and Gulaabs' which hit the internet over the weekend. The announcement brings a thunderstorm of excitement and has made waves all over social media.

The talented actor's first look is nothing short of extraordinary, with a retro flair transporting the audience back to the iconic '90s era. Rajkummar Rao has effortlessly embodied his character, leaving one impatient for the release of the series.

In an industry brimming with talent, Rajkummar Rao has managed to carve a niche for himself with a dazzling array of critically-acclaimed performances. From the heart-wrenching drama of Shahid to the uproarious laughter of Stree, Rao has effortlessly essayed a diverse range of roles, cementing his position as one of Bollywood's most versatile gems.

After Guns and Gulaabs, Rajkummar will be seen in the much-awaited sequel Stree 2, adding his unique charm to the horror-comedy franchise.

Entertainment News
Netflix
Rajkummar Rao
Raj & DK
Bollywoood

