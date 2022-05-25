Hansal Mehta marries partner in unplanned ceremony

Hansal Mehta marries Safeena Husain in 'impromptu and unplanned' ceremony

The 54-year-old filmmaker, known for films such as 'Shahid' and 'Aligarh', shared the news on social media

PTI,
  • May 25 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 12:01 ist
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tied the knot with longtime partner Safeena Husain. Credit: Twitter/@mehtahansal

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday said he has tied the knot with longtime partner Safeena Husain in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, US.

The 54-year-old filmmaker, known for films such as "Shahid", "Aligarh", "Omerta" (2018) and series “Scam 1992”, shared the news of his marriage to Husain on his social media handles.

"So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned.

"Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has…,” Mehta wrote, alongside a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony, which was held at San Francisco's Taj Campton Place.

Safeena Husain, daughter of late actor Yusuf Husain, is a social worker and the founder of girl education organisation Educate Girls.

The couple are parents to two daughters -- Kimaya and Rehana.

Congratulatory messages poured in from Mehta's industry friends including filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Anubhav Sinha, actors Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Pratik Gandhi.

Mehta’s frequent collaborator Rao congratulated the couple and commented on the director's post, "Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both."

Bhardwaj simply wrote, “Lovely. Mubarakaan.”

"Best wishes & congratulations to both of you!! @mehtahansal," Bajpayee, who worked with Mehta on “Aligarh”, posted.

"Scam 1992" star Gandhi said, "This is lovely. Well it’s inspiring and pressurising too. @bhaminioza is already giving me hard looks."

Mehta was previously married to Sunita Mehta. They share two sons -- Jay, who is also a director, and Pallava.

