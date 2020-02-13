Hansal Mehta's 'Chhalaang' to now release on June 12

The release of Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang has been pushed to June 12, the makers announced on Thursday.
Originally titled Turram Khan, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on March 13.
Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla.
The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.
Chhalaang marks the fifth collaboration between Mehta and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.
Rao and Bharucha previously starred together in 2010 anthology drama "Love Sex Aur Dhokha".
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe