Hansika Motwani engaged to businessman Sohael Kathuriya

Actor Hansika Motwani on Wednesday announced her engagement to entrepreneur Sohael Kathuriya.
The 31-year-old actor shared a series of photographs of her marriage proposal with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
“Now and Forever,” Motwani wrote on Instagram.
Kathuriya commented on the post saying, “I love you my life #NowAndForever.”
Motwani's friends and colleagues from the film industry including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Khushbu Sundar, Esha Gupta, and Karan Tacker congratulated her.
As per media reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Rajasthan.
Motwani began her career with TV show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and later appeared on Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Son Pari. She also starred as a child actor in Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.
The Mumbai-born artiste's later forayed in the south film industry acting in Tamil and Telugu-language films. Her last release is Tamil crime thriller Maha.
