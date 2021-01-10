Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: When 'Duggu' acted with Rajinikanth

Actor Hrithik Roshan, widely regarded as one of the most popular and sought-after stars in the Hindi film industry, has impressed fans with his sincere performances, effortless dancing style and unconventional dialogue delivery. While almost everyone knows that he made his big-screen debut as an adult with the 2000 release Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, not many are aware of the fact that it was not the first film of his career.

Hrithik appeared as a child artiste in the 1986 movie Bhagwaan Dada, directed by his filmmaker grandfather J Om Prakash. The film, featuring Kollywood star Rajinikanth in the titular role, was a routine masala entertainer that catered to the masses. The then 12-year-old Hrithik essayed the role of Thalivar's son in the movie, impressing the audience with his innocence. The flick revolved around a villager who joins hands with a crime lord but ultimately revolts against him following a shocking event.

Bhagwaan Dada had an impressive cast that included Sridevi, Rakesh Roshan, Tina Munim and Danny Denzongpa. The film, however, did not do too well at the box office.

Coming to the present, Hrithik is going through a good phase on the work front. He was last seen in the action-packed War, which opened to a phenomenal response at the box office despite releasing alongside the Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film featured Tiger Shroff as the parallel lead/antagonist, proving to be a gamechanger for a young hero. Actor Vaani Kapoor played the leading lady, upping the glamour quotient when needed.

Hrithik will soon be reuniting with his father for Krrish 4, which features him in the lead role. The biggie will be shot on a grand budget and feature plenty of visual effects.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Siva-directed movie Annaatthe. The biggie is expected to hit the screens sometime this year. 'Superstar', who was scheduled to make a foray into politics, pulled out of forming his own party for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections a few weeks ago.