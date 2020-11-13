Happy birthday Juhi Chawla: Bollywood star has a special message for fans

Actor Juhi Chawla, widely regarded as one of the most popular names in Hindi cinema, has taken to Twitter to urge fans to plant trees and play an active role in preserving the environment.

The star, who turned a year older on Friday, said that the gifts and flowers she receives on her special day will 'die away' in a few days but the trees planted today will benefit future generations.

"My well-wishers, tomorrow (today) is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years Red heart I'm ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more Seedling," she tweeted

Chawla, a reigning queen in the 1990s. began her Bollywood career with the 1986 movie Sultanat but failed to get much recognition. She became a household name post the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which attained cult status. The actor starred in films such as Lootere, Aina and the evergreen romantic-comedy Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, finding a foothold in the industry. She acted alongside veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in Bol Rada Bol, adding a new dimension to her career.

Chawla was paired opposite Tollywood hero Chiranjeevi in his maiden Bollywood movie Pratibandh, which clicked with a section of the audience. She reunited with the 'Megastar' for Mahesh Bhatt's The Gentleman. The star acted in critically-acclaimed movies such as I Am, Swami and Luck By Chance to name a few.

Chawla remains a popular name despite the rise of younger stars. She made a cameo appearance in AltBalaji's web series The Test Case, starring Nimrat Kaur. The Arjun Pandit star acted alongside Anil Kapoor in the ambitious Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, featuring Sonam Kapoor in the lead.

The actor will soon be in the eagerly-awaited Sharmaji Namkeen, the last film of Chintuji's career.